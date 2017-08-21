TRAFFIC ALERT: Schoenherr Road Closed At M-59 For 10 Days

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – It’s already a congested area — so drivers will want to take note of a road closure that will last more than a week in Macomb County.

As part of ongoing work on M-59 (Hall Road), the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has closed the intersection of Schoenherr Road at M-59 (Hall Road) for or approximately 10 days. The closure began at around 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21; and it’s not expected to reopened until on 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.

This will affect drivers traveling within in through Sterling Heights, Utica, Clinton Township, Macomb Township and Shelby Township.

MDOT say the closure will allow crews to safely work through the intersection to finish paving the two left lanes. This closure will allow drivers to access M-59 and use the crossovers to access Schoenherr on the other side of M-59.

As always, access will be maintained to all businesses on Schoenherr during the closure at M-59.

The larger M-59 project is on schedule, according to MDOT, and work is being performed in multiple locations.

“The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) thanks motorists, residents, and business owners for their patience and understanding during this much-needed work on one of Macomb County’s most significant roadways,” MDOT said in a media release.

Recent work includes the paving and reopening of the Hayes Road intersection, the removal of concrete in the closed crossovers, and the installation of curb and gutter on more than half of the eastbound roadway. The M-59 crossover between Utica Park Boulevard and Delco Boulevard was paved and was planned to reopened Monday.

Drivers should note: Three lanes of eastbound M-59 remain open from M-53 to Schoenherr Road and westbound M-59 has three lanes open from Garfield Road to Schoenherr. The lane closures in these areas are in place to allow crews to safely work in the two left lanes of M-59 and address the remaining cross streets and crossovers.

MDOT is investing $60 million to reconstruct 3.7 miles of M-59 between M-53 to Garfield Road in 2017 and between Garfield Road and Romeo Plank Road in 2018.

MDOT says the project will maintain safety with a smoother driving surface, improved drainage and updated road signs. Pedestrian access will be improved as well.

Get more information, including a link for the average travel time for weekdays and weekends to aid in planning commute times through the construction zone, at www.movingmacomb.org.