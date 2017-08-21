Text Messages Saved Woman In Kidnapping Incident In Lansing

LANSING TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — A 20-year-old man is being held in custody after he reportedly kidnapped a 19-year-old female in Eaton County on Monday.

Police say the victim sent messages to her mother that she was being held against her will by the male suspect in a car driven by him. The mother of the victim notified police at approximately 12:45 p.m., and through a description of the vehicle — given by the victim — Lansing Township Police Department were able to locate and stop the vehicle shortly after. He was stopped by the police at Saginaw Highway and Waverly Road at approximately 12:58 p.m.

The suspect is in the custody of the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office. His identity has not been released at this time.

The victim was found to be physically unharmed, according to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

This incident is still under investigation.