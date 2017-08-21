IT'S SOLAR ECLIPSE DAY! WATCH IT LIVE ON CBS NEWS | REAL-TIME FORECAST| TIME IT WILL HAPPEN IN YOUR ZIP CODE| PARTIES| HOW TO WATCH WITHOUT GLASSES|

The Ebb And Flow Of The City: ‘139 Square Miles’ Covers Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – New data released in a report called “139 Square Miles,” put out by the group Detroit Future City, shows Detroit’s population drain has slowed dramatically, and the economy is on the upswing.

Detroit’s population sits right now at just under 700,000, but population growth among millennials has increased by 10,000 since 2011, a positive sign for the city’s future.

Payroll at Detroit firms show a 42 percent increase, which is 50 percent more than the national average.

Employment numbers are up in the city, and jobs are becoming available in not only the tech fields, but manufacturing jobs are returning to the city, as well. More than half the jobs in Detroit pay more than $40,000 a year.

Only 20 percent of Detroiters have an associate’s degree or higher, and the unemployment rate among African Americans is 150 percent higher than white residents.

Detroit currently ranks as the 23rd largest city in the U.S.

The full report is available at DetroitFutureCity.com

