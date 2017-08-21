Tickets On Sale Tuesday For The District Detroit College Basketball Showcase Featuring Michigan And Michigan State

DETROIT – Olympia Entertainment today announced that tickets go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. for The District Detroit College Basketball Showcase featuring the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Oakland University and the University of Detroit Mercy on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the state-of-the-art Little Caesars Arena.

Tickets start at $25 for fans to enjoy both games of The District Detroit College Basketball Showcase. The doubleheader features an exclusive lineup of in-state matchups between Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy followed by Michigan State vs. Oakland. Game times will be announced at a later date.

The matchup between Detroit Mercy and Michigan will mark the first college basketball game at Little Caesars Arena – paying homage to the first event held at Joe Louis Arena on Dec. 12, 1979, which saw Michigan claim an 85-72 win over Detroit Mercy.

Fans can purchase tickets for The District Detroit College Basketball Showcase at the Joe Louis Arena Box Office, Fox Theatre Box Office, online at http://www.OlympiaEntertainment.com and http://www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Red Wings Ticket Sales and Service Office at 313-471-7575.

FIRST AND SECOND ROUNDS OF 2018, 2021 NCAA MEN’S TOURNAMENT TO BE HELD AT LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

In addition to The District Detroit College Basketball Showcase, Little Caesars Arena will be the host site for the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Round Games on Friday, March 16 and Sunday, March 18, 2018 hosted by Detroit Mercy. Little Caesars Arena will also host the 2021 Men’s Basketball Championships First and Second Round games set to take place on Thursday, March 18 and Saturday, March 20 and will be hosted by Detroit Mercy and Oakland.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets for the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championships can find more information by visiting http://www.ncaa.com/mbbtickets. College basketball fans can also sign up for Olympia Entertainment email updates to be notified of presale opportunities for college basketball events at Little Caesars Arena, in addition to exclusive presales and ticket offers for Olympia Entertainment premier concerts and events by registering here.