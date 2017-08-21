Total Solar Eclipse Returns In 2024, Will Cross Toledo

DETROIT (WWJ) — You’d have to be living under a rock to not know the solar eclipse happened on Monday. But if you missed it then don’t worry because another one will be coming within the next decade!

The solar eclipse that crossed the country on Monday dominated the headlines and now that it has passed we can move forward. That includes looking ahead to the next U.S. solar eclipse, which will take place in 2024.

This next solar eclipse will be even better for Michiganders as well. You won’t have to travel far to see the next one when it crosses over the U.S. with one of the peak places to watch it being Toledo. On Monday we weren’t lucky enough to get the total eclipse.

The 2024 version will be taking a different path. It’ll cross Mexico, the central U.S., and eastern Canada. Other big Midwestern cities that’ll see the total eclipse includes Indianapolis and Cleveland.

If you’re not willing to wait until 2024 for the next solar eclipse and open to traveling across the globe then there are other options as well. There are a few total eclipses on other continents between now and then, including a 2021 appearance over Antarctica.