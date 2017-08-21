IT'S SOLAR ECLIPSE DAY! WATCH IT LIVE ON CBS NEWS | REAL-TIME FORECAST| TIME IT WILL HAPPEN IN YOUR ZIP CODE| PARTIES| HOW TO WATCH WITHOUT GLASSES|

Wanted: Diverse Group Of Vandals Caught On Camera In Westland

WESTLAND (WWJ) – Police are looking for tips from the public to identify multiple vandals caught in the act in Westland.

Wanted: Diverse Group Of Vandals Caught On Camera In Westland

(Photo courtesy of Westland police)

Police say, between July 12 and 17, a group of people went to a residential property at Farmington and Cowan Roads, and did damaged to vehicles, including a classic car, as well as to a home and a barn.

There have been numerous acts of vandalism on the property in the past, police said, prompting the homeowner to install multiple security cameras. He was able to get some pretty clear photos of the culprits — a diverse group that appears to include several teenagers.

[Click here and scroll through the gallery to view all the suspect photos]

Wanted: Diverse Group Of Vandals Caught On Camera In Westland

(Photo courtesy of Westland police)

Anyone who is able to identify any of the people in the photos is asked to call Westland police at 734-722-9600 or Det. Buckley directly at 734-467-3194.

 

