Win Tickets to the Little Caesars Arena Community Sneak Peek on September 9, 2017!

Jamie and Stoney are giving you a chance to win tickets all week long to the Little Caesars Arena Community Sneak Peek on September 9, 2017!
Free community tour on Saturday, Sept 9 to highlight several exciting areas of state-of-the-art Little Caesars Arena, including the “Via” concourse, “jewel skin” projection screen and world’s largest, seamless center hung scoreboard.Among the highlights of the tour will be innovative Little Caesars Arena features including its unique deconstructed design concept; the world’s largest, seamless centerhung scoreboard; the streetscape-inspired “Via” featuring its transparent, climate-controlled roof; and the larger-than-life projection “jewel skin” screen surrounding the exterior of the upper bowl.
Ticket Information:
Tickets will be available on Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m. and can be claimed at The Fox Theatre and Joe Louis Arena box offices and Ticketmaster.com! To claim complimentary tickets, please select a designated time slot for a specific tour. Each tour will last approximately 60 minutes. Guests are allowed access into the Sneak Peek during their time slot ONLY