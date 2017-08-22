CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Police: Man Called In Mass Shooting, Bomb Threats To Get Out Of Going To Work

Filed Under: Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS (WWJ) – A Pontiac man is jailed on multiple felony charged for calling threats into an Auburn Hills business so he wouldn’t have to show up for work.

michael williams Police: Man Called In Mass Shooting, Bomb Threats To Get Out Of Going To Work

Michael Williams (Photo: Auburn Hills police)

Auburn Hills police say 23-year old Michael Williams, who was only a few days into a job as a temporary employee at Dana Corporation, threatened a mass shooting there last Friday, and a bombing the Friday before. Threats were also made to other businesses in the area, according to police.

Through further investigation, detectives were able determine that all of the calls were made by Williams, police said. Under questioning, Williams allegedly admitted to making the threats so that work would be cancelled.

Police said there is no indication that he had any plans to harm anyone.

Williams was arrested at his home and charged with the following: False report or threat of terrorism (20 year felony and/or $20,000 fine), using a computer to commit a crime of threat of terrorism (20 year or more felony up to life imprisonment), and false report or threat of bomb/harmful device (4 year felony and/or $2,000 fine).

Bond was set at $75,000 cash, no 10 percent at an arraignment Tuesday. A pre-exam conference was scheduled for Aug. 31 in 52/3 District Court.

Anyone with information about case is asked to call Auburn Hills police at 248-370-9444.

