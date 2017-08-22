CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Canadian Woman Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver While In Town For Woodward Dream Cruise

TROY (WWJ) – A Canadian woman who was in metro Detroit for the Woodward Dream Cruise has died after being rear-ended by a suspected drunk driver on I-75.

The accident happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on southbound I-75 just south of Crooks road.

Police say 27-year-old Cassandra Hunter, of Innisfil, Ontario, was a passenger in a 1984 Mazda R7A that was traveling southbound on the freeway when it was rear-ended by a 2002 F-150. The collision caused the Mazda to catch fire immediately.

Hunter and her 29-year-old driver, an Ontario man, were both rushed to the hospital; Hunter died hours later. The driver remains hospitalized in serious condition.

The truck driver, a 35-year-old Warren man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of operating while intoxicated. Charges are pending.

Police say both Hunter and her driver were wearing seat belts, but their vehicle was not equipped with airbags.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 248-524-3477.

