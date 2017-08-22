69-Year-Old Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Road Rage Shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man is jailed on multiple felony charges in connection with a crash and shooting over the weekend.
According to prosecutors, 69-year-old Michael Hazaiah Williams was armed when he excited his vehicle and following a collision at around 4 p.m. Sunday, at Gallagher Street and E. Grixdale Street in Detroit.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says it’s alleged that Williams fired shots at two people who were in the other car — a 17-year-old girl and a 28-year-old woman — striking their vehicle.
Williams was arrested at the scene. The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Williams was charged Tuesday with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, two counts of felonious assault, six counts of felony firearm and one count of impersonating a police officer.
Worthy did not immediately explain the impersonating charge and details of what led to the crash are unknown at this time.
Williams was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in 36th District Court.