Conyers, Sanders Talk Health Care, Full Employment For Young In Detroit Town Hall

DETROIT (WWJ) – A capacity crowd packed into a west side Detroit church for a town hall meeting with Senator Bernie Sanders Tuesday evening — a gathering hosted by U.S. Congressman John Conyers.
Sen. Sanders reiterating his push for universal health care and support for a full employment bill that he introduced in Washington.
“And I think, and John thinks, that it makes a heck of a lot of sense for us to be investing in education and jobs for our young people rather than jails and incarceration,” said Sanders.
Senator Sanders also commented on President Trump’s recent remarks following the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia at a white supremacist rally — stating there were, “very fine people on both sides.”
Sanders saying there are no “nice” Nazis.