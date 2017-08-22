Fieger Claims Morse Tape States Guilt: ‘I’m Mortified, I’m Really Sad About It …’

DETROIT (WWJ) – A day after prosecutors said that no criminal charges will be brought against attorney Mike Morse in a sexual harassment case — Geoffrey Fieger released tapes he says show Morse admitting guilt.
Fieger releasing a tape that he claims is an apology from Morse for a groping incident.
The audio was recorded secretly in April by Renee Swain, who claims Morse touched her inappropriately while she was taking a selfie with him at a restaurant.
” … believe me or don’t believe me — that’s not me, and if it was, I would have been in trouble long ago, right? I’m fifty and I’m divorced, I’m single but I don’t know — there’s something about you I guess — I really had fun with you that night. I don’t — and it shouldn’t happen, and if I could take it back I would — I’m mortified, I’m really sad about it …” you hear on the recording.
“I was stunned, I felt like — it just made me feel bad,” said Swain on the tape.
Morse claims he did nothing wrong and prosecutors who listened to the tape filed no charges.
Fieger claims he’ll take the issue to the State Attorney General.