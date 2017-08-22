New $2 Million Playground Now Open At Lake St. Clair Metropark [PHOTOS]

HARRISON TWP. (WWJ) – A brand new $2 million playground is now open at Lake St. Clair Metropark, also known as “Metro Beach,” in Harrison Township.

The original playground at the site, formerly known as the Tot Lot, was constructed in the late 1950s, and additional wooden play structures were incorporated in the early 1990s. In more recent years, the playground failed to meet safety standards and several play features were closed.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel told reporters he played there as a child.

“I think everybody who lives in Southeast Michigan, especially in Macomb County, remembers the Tot Lot or has some experience with the Tot Lot,” Hackel said, at ribbon cutting ceremony held Tuesday. “They’ve actually redone the Tot Lot, and this is an incredible, I guess, if you will, playscape area for kids to come and enjoy now.”

The new playground equipment includes one play structure for children ages 2 through 5, two play structures for children ages 5 through 10, swings with bucket seats compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, independent playground pieces and adult fitness equipment.

Visitors will also find refurbished tennis and shuffleboard courts, a concession stand and new combination drinking fountains/water bottle fillers. The project also included retention of healthy on-site trees.

“This investment is just one more reason Lake St. Clair Metropark is a recreational destination for Macomb County residents and visitors,” Hackel said.

The park opened for a preview Monday night and WWJ’s Mike Campbell reports it was a hit with the kids.

Among those checking it out on Tuesday was 9-year-old Owen Vivy.

“My favorite one was probably that bungee thing over there,” he said. “You can bounce on it a bit.”

In related good new: Parks officials want residents to know that the beach at Lake St. Clair Metropark, which had been closed due to levels of e. coli, is back open for swimming.

