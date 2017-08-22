Lions Headquarters Bars For Miller Coors

  • Red Ox Tavern – 3773 E Walton Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI, 48326
  • 24 Seconds Bar and Grill – 3071 12 Mile Rd, Berkley, MI, 48072
  • CJ Mahoney’s – 3260 Rochester Rd, Rochester, MI, 48307
  • Augies Bar and Grill – 31660 John R Rd, Madison Heights, MI, 48071
  • Overtyme Grill and Taproom – 4724 Dixie Hwy, Waterford, MI, 48329
  • 24th Street Sports Tavern – 13 S Washington St., Oxford, MI, 48371
  • Blarney Stone Pub – 27253 Woodward Ave, Berkley, MI, 48072
  • Library Sports Pub & Grill – 6363 Haggerty Rd, West Bloomfield, MI, 48322
  • Rosie O’Grady’s – 279 W 9 Mile, Ferndale, MI, 48220
  • O’Kelly’s Sports Bar and Grill – 2000 S Mission St., Mount Pleasant, MI, 48858
  • 84th Street Pub – 8282 Pfeiffer Farms Dr. SW, Byron Center, MI, 49315
  • The Score – 5301 Northland Drive NE, Grand Rapids, MI, 49525
  • Flo’s Pizzeria Ristorante & Sports Bar – 1259 Post Drive NE, Belmont, MI, 49306
  • Town Pump Tavern – 100 W Montcalm St., Detroit, MI, 48201
  • Big League Brew – 20428 Ecorse Rd, Taylor, MI, 48180
  • 3 Nick’s Taproom – 14594 Eureka Rd, Southgate, MI, 48195
  • Fishbones – 400 Monroe Ave, Detroit, MI, 48226
  • Mallie’s Sports Grill & Bar – 19400 Northline Rd, Southgate, MI, 48195
  • Hub Sports Bistro – 16780 21 Mile Rd, Macomb, MI, 48044
  • Capones – 24301 Harper Ave, St. Clair Shores, MI, 48080
  • Sugarbush Tavern – 19080 E 10 Mile Rd, Eastpointe, MI, 48021
  • Sugarbush Tavern – 27900 21 Mile Rd, Chesterfield, MI, 48047
  • Wiseguys Bar & Grill – 42035 Garfield Rd, Clinton Township, MI, 48038
  • Wiseguys Bar & Grill – 37208 Harper Ave, Clinton Township, MI, 48036
  • Shores Inn Food & Spirits – 23410 Greater Mack Ave, St. Clair Shores, MI, 48080
  • Riviera Café – 231 M.A.C. Ave, East Lansing, MI, 48823
  • Nuthouse Sports Grill – 420 E. Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI, 48933
  • Buddies Grill – 2040 Aurelius Rd. #13, Holt, MI, 48842
  • Lou & Harry’s Bar/Grill – 211 E. Grand River, East Lansing, MI, 48823
  • Buddies Pub & Grill – 1937 W. Grand River Ave, Okemos, MI, 48864
  • Mayfair Bar – 1585 Lake Lansing Rd, Haslett, MI, 48840
  • Relli’s Sports Bar – 202 E. Main St., DeWitt, MI, 48820
  • Frank’s Press Box – 7216 W. Saginaw Hwy, Lansing, MI, 48917
  • Champions Sports Grill – 212 Sibley Rd, Riverview, MI, 48193
  • Docs Sports Retreat – 19625 Victor Pkwy, Livonia, MI, 48152
  • Coach’s Corner – 19170 Farmington Rd, Livonia, MI, 48152
  • Joe’s Prime Time Pub – 27845 Fort St, Trenton, MI, 48183
  • Stable Bar – 14950 Middlebelt Rd, Livonia, MI, 48154
  • Malarkey’s Irish Pub – 35750 Warren Rd, Westland, MI, 48185
