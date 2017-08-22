Lions Headquarters Bars For Miller Coors

- Red Ox Tavern – 3773 E Walton Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI, 48326
- 24 Seconds Bar and Grill – 3071 12 Mile Rd, Berkley, MI, 48072
- CJ Mahoney’s – 3260 Rochester Rd, Rochester, MI, 48307
- Augies Bar and Grill – 31660 John R Rd, Madison Heights, MI, 48071
- Overtyme Grill and Taproom – 4724 Dixie Hwy, Waterford, MI, 48329
- 24th Street Sports Tavern – 13 S Washington St., Oxford, MI, 48371
- Blarney Stone Pub – 27253 Woodward Ave, Berkley, MI, 48072
- Library Sports Pub & Grill – 6363 Haggerty Rd, West Bloomfield, MI, 48322
- Rosie O’Grady’s – 279 W 9 Mile, Ferndale, MI, 48220
- O’Kelly’s Sports Bar and Grill – 2000 S Mission St., Mount Pleasant, MI, 48858
- 84th Street Pub – 8282 Pfeiffer Farms Dr. SW, Byron Center, MI, 49315
- The Score – 5301 Northland Drive NE, Grand Rapids, MI, 49525
- Flo’s Pizzeria Ristorante & Sports Bar – 1259 Post Drive NE, Belmont, MI, 49306
- Town Pump Tavern – 100 W Montcalm St., Detroit, MI, 48201
- Big League Brew – 20428 Ecorse Rd, Taylor, MI, 48180
- 3 Nick’s Taproom – 14594 Eureka Rd, Southgate, MI, 48195
- Fishbones – 400 Monroe Ave, Detroit, MI, 48226
- Mallie’s Sports Grill & Bar – 19400 Northline Rd, Southgate, MI, 48195
- Hub Sports Bistro – 16780 21 Mile Rd, Macomb, MI, 48044
- Capones – 24301 Harper Ave, St. Clair Shores, MI, 48080
- Sugarbush Tavern – 19080 E 10 Mile Rd, Eastpointe, MI, 48021
- Sugarbush Tavern – 27900 21 Mile Rd, Chesterfield, MI, 48047
- Wiseguys Bar & Grill – 42035 Garfield Rd, Clinton Township, MI, 48038
- Wiseguys Bar & Grill – 37208 Harper Ave, Clinton Township, MI, 48036
- Shores Inn Food & Spirits – 23410 Greater Mack Ave, St. Clair Shores, MI, 48080
- Riviera Café – 231 M.A.C. Ave, East Lansing, MI, 48823
- Nuthouse Sports Grill – 420 E. Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI, 48933
- Buddies Grill – 2040 Aurelius Rd. #13, Holt, MI, 48842
- Lou & Harry’s Bar/Grill – 211 E. Grand River, East Lansing, MI, 48823
- Buddies Pub & Grill – 1937 W. Grand River Ave, Okemos, MI, 48864
- Mayfair Bar – 1585 Lake Lansing Rd, Haslett, MI, 48840
- Relli’s Sports Bar – 202 E. Main St., DeWitt, MI, 48820
- Frank’s Press Box – 7216 W. Saginaw Hwy, Lansing, MI, 48917
- Champions Sports Grill – 212 Sibley Rd, Riverview, MI, 48193
- Docs Sports Retreat – 19625 Victor Pkwy, Livonia, MI, 48152
- Coach’s Corner – 19170 Farmington Rd, Livonia, MI, 48152
- Joe’s Prime Time Pub – 27845 Fort St, Trenton, MI, 48183
- Stable Bar – 14950 Middlebelt Rd, Livonia, MI, 48154
- Malarkey’s Irish Pub – 35750 Warren Rd, Westland, MI, 48185
Lions Headquarters Bars For Miller Coors
(credit: istock)