Missing Man Last Seen On Detroit’s West Side 2 Weeks Ago

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are asking for the public’s help locating a 26-year-old man who has been missing for two weeks.
Darryl Paramore Jr. was last seen on Monday, Aug. 7 in the 14000 block of W. Outer Drive, in a west side neighborhood just south of Plymouth road between between Orangelawn Ave. and West Chicago St.
Paramore is in good physical condition, but may be suffering from a mental health related condition, according to police.
Paramore is described as a black male, 5’10” tall and 165 lbs. with brown eyes and dark brown hair. It’s unknown what he was wearing when last seen.
Anyone with information on Paramore’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-5640 or 313-596-1616.