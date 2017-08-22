Mom Charged After Leaving Baby, Toddler Alone In Detroit Casino Garage

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Pontiac woman has been charged with child abuse after authorities say she left her young son and daughter unattended in a casino parking structure.
According to prosecutors, the kids — a 2-year-old boy and a 6-month-old girl — were spotted alone in a car outside the MGM Grand Detroit Casino, just before midnight last Saturday, by a Good Samaritan who notified a security guard.
Responding officers arrived to find the vehicle’s windows were slightly cracked and covered with blankets while the children were in the car for almost two hours, police said.
The mother, 27-year-old Clelie Faith Choute, was found inside the casino. She was arrested and the kids were released to their father.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy on Tuesday charged Choute with two counts of child abuse – second degree.
She was scheduled to be arraigned n 36th District Court Tuesday afternoon.