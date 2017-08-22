CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
New York Giants Lineman Charged With Assault In Oklahoma

Filed Under: Michael Bowie, New York Giants

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — New York Giants offensive lineman Michael Bowie has been charged with assault and battery in Oklahoma.

Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Elmore tells the Tulsa World that Bowie grabbed his girlfriend by the neck during a fight at her home in Bixby, then broke two televisions and punched a hole in the wall.

Online court records show that the 25-year-old Bowie, who is from Tulsa, is charged with misdemeanor domestic assault and battery and two counts of malicious injury or destruction of property.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Bowie. His agent says Bowie is working to prove his innocence, saying there was no physical contact with the girlfriend. Jail records show Bowie was released Monday on $17,000 bond.

Bowie played at Oklahoma State before transferring to Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. He was a seventh-round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2013.
