Police Chase Ends In Crash In Southfield

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – A police chase in Southfield ended in a dramatic crash overnight with at least one person reportedly under arrest.

The crash happened early Tuesday morning on southbound Greenfield Road just south of 9 Mile Road.

The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and smashed through two wrought iron gates before it came to rest near a couple of businesses.

Crash, investigation closes Greenfield Rd S at 9 Mi to J L Hudson Dr. No details yet fr Southfield Police or Michigan State Police. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/issaupbLvI — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) August 22, 2017

One person was reportedly taken into custody and another was taken to the hospital.

Other circumstances surrounding the crash and police chase weren’t immediately clear.

Southfield police say Michigan State Police are handling the investigation.

Southbound Greenfield remains closed as police investigate the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

