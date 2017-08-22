Police: Remains Found Are Likely Man Last Seen In Saginaw In 1984

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Police in Michigan believe humans remains found in a car at the bottom of a pond belong to someone who went missing decades ago.

car body lake crd tipster robert anderson Police: Remains Found Are Likely Man Last Seen In Saginaw In 1984

The body of a missing man found in a car pulled from the water. (Credit/WWJ Tipster Robert Anderson)

Buena Vista Township Detective Sgt. Greg Klecker says the remains are likely those of 62-year-old Julius “Pete” Colwye, who was last seen in nearby Saginaw in 1984.

Klecker tells The Saginaw News the ruling is a “high probability,” citing forensic examinations of the skeletal remains and teeth.

Klecker says the examinations didn’t conclude a cause and manner of death. The investigation is ongoing under the label of a suspicious death.

Colwye’s family said last week they’re confident the remains were their relative’s.

Michigan Department of Transportation divers found a 1970s-model car with human remains Aug. 15 at the bottom of a pond they needed to clear.

 

 

