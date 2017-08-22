Sanchez Homers Twice, Tanaka Sharp As Yanks Rout Tigers 13-4

By NOAH TRISTER/AP Baseball Writer

DETROIT (AP) – Gary Sanchez hit two home runs – including a first-inning drive estimated at nearly 500 feet – and Masahiro Tanaka pitched seven tidy innings in his return from the disabled list to lead the New York Yankees to a 13-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.

Sanchez’s two-run shot in the first was estimated at 493 feet by Statcast. The Yankees led 2-0 after that and never looked back.

Tanaka (9-10) allowed three runs and six hits in his first appearance since Aug. 9. He’d been out with right shoulder inflammation.

Matthew Boyd (5-7) allowed seven runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Aaron Judge singled and walked three times, ending his record-setting streak of 37 games with at least one strikeout.

Aaron Hicks added a homer for the Yankees. Nicholas Castellanos hit two for Detroit, including an inside-the-park homer with two outs in the ninth.

