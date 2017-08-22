Shooting Victim Nearly Drives Right Into Detroit Police Station

DETROIT (WWJ) – A driver shot multiple times nearly drove right into a Detroit police station.

Authorities say the 29-year-old man drove himself to the Second Precinct, near Schaefer off Grand River, for help after he was wounded in a shooting on Tuesday.

He ended up coming to a stop just feet away from the entrance on the sidewalk.

A police situation outside Detroit's 2nd Precint where an alleged shooting victim seeking help drove himself. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/MKLMQeOJzQ — Stephanie Davis (@sdaviswwj) August 22, 2017

“And he blew the horn about seven time, real loud,” said Donald Johnson, who witnessed the incident. “And it look about three or four minutes before the police came out to see who was blowing the horn. Then about the time they came out and seen it, one of them, he ran back in and hollered something and then about eight of them came out.”

The driver was taken to Sinai Grace Hospital by officers in a squad car. His condition was not immediately known.

Police said he was shot sometime Tuesday afternoon in the area of Steel and Grand River, but further details about the shooting were not immediately released. There have been no arrests as an investigation continues.