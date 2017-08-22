CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Shooting Victim Nearly Drives Right Into Detroit Police Station

Filed Under: detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – A driver shot multiple times nearly drove right into a Detroit police station.

Authorities say the 29-year-old man drove himself to the Second Precinct, near Schaefer off Grand River, for help after he was wounded in a shooting on Tuesday.

He ended up coming to a stop just feet away from the entrance on the sidewalk.

“And he blew the horn about seven time, real loud,” said Donald Johnson, who witnessed the incident. “And it look about three or four minutes before the police came out to see who was blowing the horn. Then about the time they came out and seen it, one of them, he ran back in and hollered something and then about eight of them came out.”

The driver was taken to Sinai Grace Hospital by officers in a squad car. His condition was not immediately known.

Police said he was shot sometime Tuesday afternoon in the area of Steel and Grand River, but further details about the shooting were not immediately released. There have been no arrests as an investigation continues.

