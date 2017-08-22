CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Police Seize Thousands Of Trump-Shaped Ecstasy Tablets In Germany

BERLIN (WWJ/AP) – German police say they have seized thousands of tablets of the party drug ecstasy in the shape of U.S. President Donald Trump’s head, a haul with an estimated street value of 39,000 euros ($45,900.)

Police in Osnabrueck, in northwestern Germany, say they found the drugs while checking an Austrian-registered car on the A30 highway on Saturday.

They say the people in the car, a 51-year-old man and his 17-year-old son, told officers they had been in the Netherlands to buy a vehicle but hadn’t succeeded so were returning home.

Officers said they found about 5,000 of the orange, Trump-shaped ecstasy tablets along with a large, but unspecified quantity of cash. One side of the tablets shows Trump’s face and exuberant hairstyle, while “Trump” is written on the other.

A judge on Sunday ordered the father and son kept in custody. The car was seized and towed away.

According to the U.S. National Institute for Drug Abuse, ecstasy — also known as MDMA or Molly — is a synthetic drug that alters mood and awareness. It is chemically similar to both stimulants and hallucinogens, producing feelings of increased energy, pleasure, emotional warmth, and distorted sensory and time perception.

BBC News reports experts in the UK have warned the drug is getting stronger, leading to a rise in the number of people going to hospital for treatment for mental and behavioural issues. The drugs can also cause death.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

