White Boy Rick Released From Michigan Prison

DETROIT (WWJ) – White Boy Rick is no longer an inmate in a Michigan prison after serving nearly 30 years for crimes he committed as a teen — but he won’t be going home just yet.

Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz says Richard Wershe, Jr. was officially paroled Tuesday morning and is now on the way to serve time in Florida.

“As far as Michigan is concerned he’s on parole,” Gautz explained, in an interview with WWJ Newsradio 950. “We have paroled him for a 48-month parole term…but he will be in Florida custody after today.”

Wershe, 48, will serve up to 22 months in a Florida prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges in a stolen car scheme.

Wershe’s story made headlines around the world when he infiltrated local drug gangs at the tender age of 13 — allegedly at the request of Detroit police and FBI agents — and turned in evidence that convicted 14 dealers and gangsters, including some of the biggest drug dealers in Detroit history.

His longtime attorney claims that, as a direct result of Wershe’s help, the FBI was able to crack a gang of cops that was transporting drugs from the Wayne County Airport to the streets of the city’s east side.

At age 17 he was sentenced to mandatory life prison under the state’s strict cocaine dealing laws. The Michigan constitution was later amended to lighten up sentences for nonviolent offenders — yet Wershe’s release continued to be denied until last month.

“He is just overwhelmed and relieved,” attorney Ralph Musilli told WWJ after the parole board’s decision was announced. “I mean this is just a total emotional release for him. I don’t think anybody can imagine spending 30 years out of the middle of your life in 8 by 10 cells.”

A movie aboutWershe’s life, starring Matthew McConaughey, is set for release in January.

