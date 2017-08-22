CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

White Boy Rick Released From Michigan Prison

Filed Under: Richard Wershe, White Boy Rick

DETROIT (WWJ) – White Boy Rick is no longer an inmate in a Michigan prison after serving nearly 30 years for crimes he committed as a teen — but he won’t be going home just yet.

richard wershe White Boy Rick Released From Michigan Prison

Richard Wershe is seen in a 2015 mugshot. (credit: Michigan Department of Corrections)

Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz says Richard Wershe, Jr. was officially paroled Tuesday morning and is now on the way to serve time in Florida.

“As far as Michigan is concerned he’s on parole,” Gautz explained, in an interview with WWJ Newsradio 950. “We have paroled him for a 48-month parole term…but he will be in Florida custody after today.”

Wershe, 48, will serve up to 22 months in a Florida prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges in a stolen car scheme.

Wershe’s story made headlines around the world when he infiltrated local drug gangs at the tender age of 13 — allegedly at the request of Detroit police and FBI agents — and turned in evidence that convicted 14 dealers and gangsters, including some of the biggest drug dealers in Detroit history.

His longtime attorney claims that, as a direct result of Wershe’s help, the FBI was able to crack a gang of cops that was transporting drugs from the Wayne County Airport to the streets of the city’s east side.

At age 17 he was sentenced to mandatory life prison under the state’s strict cocaine dealing laws. The Michigan constitution was later amended to lighten up sentences for nonviolent offenders — yet Wershe’s release continued to be denied until last month.

“He is just overwhelmed and relieved,” attorney Ralph Musilli told WWJ after the parole board’s decision was announced.  “I mean this is just a total emotional release for him. I don’t think anybody can imagine spending 30 years out of the middle of your life in 8 by 10 cells.”

A movie aboutWershe’s life, starring Matthew McConaughey, is set for release in January.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch