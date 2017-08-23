Fatal Crash Investigation Shuts Down I-94 In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – A fatal accident investigation could have a busy portion of I-94 near downtown Detroit shut down during the morning commute.
The single vehicle crash happened early Wednesday morning on eastbound I-94 near Chene Street.
Michigan State Police say at least one person was killed in the crash. Other circumstances weren’t immediately clear.
The freeway remains shut down at Chene Street as police investigate the scene. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
