Feds: ‘Temptress Nirvana’ Accused In Dominatrix Extortion Plot

DETROIT (WWJ) – A social media dominatrix could be getting a punishment from the feds for extortion.

Erica Freeman, of Atlanta, Georgia, is a 25-year-old known as “Temptress Nirvana.”

“It is bizarre,” said WWJ Legal Analyst Charlie Langton. “She’s into whips and kicking men in their groin and she likes to take pictures of men wearing red underwear. But she’s not the typical dominatrix. No, no. The feds say that she is an extortionist.”

According to a 21 page criminal complaint obtained by the Detroit News, Freeman is accused of threatened to expose a Wayne County man, telling his wife and employer about his hidden fetish life and infidelity, if he didn’t pay her thousands of dollars. She even went as far as using screenshots of his employer’s website and his wife’s Facebook account to threaten the man.

The question of motive remains a mystery, but it appears Freeman did not want the relationship to end — even though it’s unclear if the two actually ever met in person. The newspaper says the man began communicating with Freeman back in September 2016. Over the next four months he sent her roughly $5,000. Then in January of this year, the man stopped talking to Freeman, to which she allegedly responded with threats.

At first, she demanded $10,000 to keep their online relationship a secret, according to the report. Instead, the man placated her with weekly payments of $250. Those payments continued until April, when the man tried to end the relationship one and for all. That’s when Freeman allegedly ramped up her threats, according to the government, demanding a $15,000 payment this time.

“I’ll tell everyone you’ve ever met in your entire life. … I’ll tell the entire state of Michigan,” one message read.

“You can’t (expletive) ignore me you stupid junkie,” read another message. “I swear on my dogs (sic) lives I will contact (your wife) if you keep this up…”

“Keep ignoring me and I send everything,” another message read.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and were able to trace the messages to an email account in Freeman’s name. The government also traced multiple Facebook and Twitter accounts, which were used threaten and intimidate the man back, to Freeman.

“In all, (the man) paid Freeman approximately $10,000,” an FBI special agent wrote in the complaint. “The first $5,000 he did of his own free will. (The man) paid the remaining $5,000 … only because Freeman began threatening to expose their relationship.”

Freeman was arrested an is expected to appear in a Detroit courtroom in the coming days. If convicted as charged, she could face two years in prison.

