Flint Councilman Pleads No Contest To Pawning City-Owned Laptop

FLINT (WWJ) Flint City Councilman Eric Mays is accused of using his city-owned laptop computer as a way to generate personal cash flow, and he pleaded no contest Wednesday morning to a misdemeanor charge related to pawning the computer.

Mays pleaded to the charge of willful neglect of duty, which is punishable by up to one year in jail and/or probation and fines.

The prosecutor said it was the most appropriate charge under the circumstances.

“Councilman Mays has plead to a criminal charge, the City of Flint has retained ownership of the laptop, and I think it’s time for this matter to be put behind us so that City leaders can tend to the important matters of the day affecting Flint’s residents,” Prosecutor David Leyton said.

Per Mlive, the case was brought to police by Councilman Scott Kincaid, who filed a criminal complaint with Flint police after learning Music Man Pawnshop — located near Flint City Hall — had taken in the laptop issued to Mays. He allegedly exchanged it for a $100 short-term loan.

When approached about the issue earlier, Mays indicated to Mlive the laptop was at the pawn shop for safekeeping. “Kincaid is out here making political allegations, but I pray and hope that there are no criminal charges,” Mays said. “I will say, where is (the laptop) safer? There or city hall? City hall has had break-ins. Other than that, I have no further comment.”

BREAKING: Flint City Councilman Eric Mays charged with one misdemeanor charge – neglect of duty. https://t.co/fg7bVCIUDO pic.twitter.com/VkTidwTdvu — Corey Alexander (@coreyrayes) August 23, 2017

A sentencing date has been set for November 27, 2017 in 67th District Court.