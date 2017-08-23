Man Arrested At Detroit Metro Airport With Loaded Gun Heading To Bradley International

DETROIT (WWJ) – A man has been arrested at Detroit Metropolitan Airport after a gun was found in his luggage.

TSA officials say that the 35-year old Delta passenger was going through airport security screening Wednesday when a loaded 38-caliber Ruger revolver was detected in his carry-on luggage at 4 p.m.

Airport police responded and arrested him – the man was booked for a flight to Bradley International airport in Connecticut.

Police have not released the identity of the man.

