Man Takes A Swim In The Fountain At Lakeside Mall [NSFW VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Growing up on the east side, one of my favorite places to go had to be Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights.

I used to love going to the arcade before it was switched over to the food court.

I don’t think Lakeside gets as much love as it should since the Partridge Creek Mall was built a few years back.

One of the staples inside Lakeside has to be what I called the fountain inside of the mall and I remember always wanting to throw pennies in the water wanting to make a wish. I also secretly wanted to take a dip in the water on a hot day even though my mother would have probably grounded me until my 30th birthday.

One man actually got that wish as he broadcasted in on Facebook.

The post is labeled, “#BOONKCHALLENGE TOOK A DIP IN LAKE SIDE MALL FOUNTAIN.”

From what I can find online, the Boonkchallenge is basically doing something that you shouldn’t be doing.

The video is NSFW as there is some strong language so be careful on where you watch it.

Admit it, you wish you could take a swim there too.