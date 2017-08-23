Police: Man Hit Gas Rather Than Brake Striking 87-Year-Old Woman

ST. CLAIR SHORES (WWJ) – An elderly woman is hospitalized after she was hit by a car in a parking lot near Little Mack and Ten Mile in St. Clair Shores.
Police say the 87-year old victim was walking outside a Henry Ford Home Health facility when she was hit by the car driven by an 80-year old man.
The woman was last reported to be in critical condition. Police are not releasing the identities of anyone involved.
The driver involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.
