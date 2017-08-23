Police: Man Hit Gas Rather Than Brake Striking 87-Year-Old Woman

ST. CLAIR SHORES (WWJ) – An elderly woman is hospitalized after she was hit by a car in a parking lot near Little Mack and Ten Mile in St. Clair Shores.

accident st clair shores jhewett Police: Man Hit Gas Rather Than Brake Striking 87 Year Old Woman

First responders on the scene of a pedestrian accident in St. Clair Shores. (WWJ/Jon Hewett)

Police say the 87-year old victim was walking outside a Henry Ford Home Health facility when she was hit by the car driven by an 80-year old man.

The woman was last reported to be in critical condition. Police are not releasing the identities of anyone involved.

The driver involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 [LISTEN LIVE] and CBSDetroit.com for more on this story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch