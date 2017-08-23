CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Sanchez Homers Again, Yankees Rout Tigers 10-2

By NOAH TRISTER/AP Baseball Writer

DETROIT (AP) – Gary Sanchez homered and drove in three runs, and Luis Severino pitched impressively into the seventh inning to lead the New York Yankees to another lopsided win over the Detroit Tigers, 10-2 on Wednesday night.

Didi Gregorius and Chase Headley also homered for the Yankees, who have taken the first two games of this series by a combined score of 23-6. Severino (11-5) allowed a run and six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out eight.

Jordan Zimmermann (7-11) allowed seven runs for a third straight start. New York broke the game open with five runs off him in the third.

Ian Kinsler and Jose Iglesias went deep for Detroit’s only runs. The Tigers have lost eight of nine.

Ronald Torreyes tied a career high with four hits for the Yankees.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

