Shark Bites Paddleboard Of Swimmer At Cape Cod Beach

WELLFLEET, Mass. (AP) — A beach on Cape Cod has been closed after a shark bit a paddleboard as a man was standing on it.

The Cape Cod Times reports the 69-year-old man was not bitten in Wednesday’s incident at Marconi Beach.

Cleveland Bigelow says he was knocked off his board in three to four feet (0.9 to 1.2 meters) of water. He says it felt like being on a motorcycle and being hit by a truck. Bigelow says he paddled in and alerted others to get out of the water.

A bite mark on his board measured about a foot (30 centimeters) across.

Several beaches on Cape Cod were closed Monday due to sharks. At one beach, a shark attacked a seal near shore, sending nearby surfers frantically swimming to land.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

