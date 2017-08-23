Police: ‘Hundred Of Tips’ Lead To Arrest Of Man Who Exposed Himself To Teens At Family Video

ADRIAN, Mich. (WWJ) – Police are crediting the public for the bust of a man wanted for indecent exposure in a southern Michigan community.

The Adrian Police Department on Facebook posted a security camera photo of the suspect, wanted in connection with an alleged incident last Thursday night at the Family Video at 1407 W. Maumee Street.

According to police, two 16-year-old girls were followed into the store by a stranger who then exposed himself to them.

He was described as a white male, approximately 5’11” tall with a medium build, shoulder length brown hair and a light beard. At the time of the incident he was wearing a white t-shirt, black gym, shorts and tennis shoes.

Over a span of just a few hours on Wednesday, police said, hundreds of tips came in — leading directly to the man’s identification. The suspect was arrested on unrelated charges.

“For this, we thank all of you who took time today to engage with your community to make it a safer place,” police said, in a media release. “As the suspect is in custody, there does not appear to be any further threat to public safety from this suspect at this time.”

The man’s name is being withheld until he is changed in this case.

As an investigation continues, police believe there may be other people who were victimized at earlier times, at various places around Lenawee County.

Anyone who has been the victim of a similar crime and has not yet reported is asked to immediately call Adrian police at 517-264-4808 or their local police department to make a report.