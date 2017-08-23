West Bloomfield Police Bust Alleged Heroin Dealer After Woman ODs

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man accused of selling deadly drugs to an Oakland County resident has been arrested.
West Bloomfield police executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at the home of a suspected drug dealer in the 17000 block of Dean Avenue, near East McNichols and Ryan Road, on Detroit’s east side.
According to police, a 41-year-old man was taken into custody.
Investigators allege that the man sold heroin laced with the opioid pain medication fentanyl — which led to the death early this month of a 26-year-old West Bloomfield woman who ingested the drug.
No further details, including the suspect’s name, were immediately released. Charges are pending.