Westland Police: Young Vandals Identified By Public, Parents

WESTLAND (WWJ) – Police have identified a number of juvenile delinquents who deliberately did damage at a farmhouse in Westland.

The young vandals were caught on multiple security cameras at a property on Cowan, near Wayne and Farmington roads, where police say the windows of the home was smashed in, antique trucks were dented and some siding on a barn was torn off.

Police said Wednesday that, thanks to numerous tips from the public, some of the vandals have been identified. All of them are juveniles and many of them were turned in by their own parents, police said.

In a media release, police thanked the public for helping to solve the case.

There are a few suspects that investigators are still working to identify, but police said they’re confident further investigation will lead them to the right people.

The owner of the farmhouse told reporters he hoped to turn the historic 1900 property into an “educational farm and cider mill,” but couldn’t keep up with replacing all of the broken windows.

No details about pending charges were immediately released. The suspects’ names are being witheld due to their age.

