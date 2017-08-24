Bills McCoy Says Kaepernick Is Too Much Of A Distraction

By JOHN WAWROW, AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy believes quarterback Colin Kaepernick would represent too much of a distraction for some teams to sign him.

McCoy says the media “chaos” that signing Kaepernick would bring is not worth it for what he believes is just “an OK” player.

McCoy shared his views at his locker following practice on Thursday while answering a question about his views about players protesting the anthems.

McCoy says he believes in freedom of speech while also saying he believes players can “choose a better platform to state their beliefs.” He then turned his focus to Kaepernick, who remains unsigned after opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

McCoy says it’s easier on teams to take on a distraction if it involves a star player such as Patriots quarterback Tom Brady or New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He said that’s not the case with Kaepernick because Kaepernick would have difficulty making some teams’ rosters.

Kaepernick became a polarizing figure in the NFL last season when he refused to stand for the national anthem to protest police brutality against blacks.

More than 1,000 people crowded the steps of the NFL’s midtown Manhattan offices on Wednesday to demand Kaepernick be signed by a team before the start of the season next month.

