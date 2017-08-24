‘Cheers’ Actor, Radio Host Jay Thomas Dies At 69

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A publicist for Jay Thomas says the actor and radio host has died. Thomas was 69.

In a statement Thursday, publicist Tom Estey said his longtime friend and client will be dearly missed by many.

14 jay thomas 10 Cheers Actor, Radio Host Jay Thomas Dies At 69

L] Jay Thomas and David Letterman.

Estey didn’t provide further details about Thomas’ death.

Thomas played Eddie LeBac, the former-hockey-player husband of barmaid Carla on “Cheers.” He played tabloid TV show host Jerry Gold on “Murphy Brown,” for which he won two Emmys.

He also starred in the sitcom “Love & War” as a sports writer romancing the woman who owned his favorite sports bar.

Thomas started out as a DJ in college and in recent years hosted a talk show on SiriusXM Radio.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch