Complaint Alleges State Improperly Aided Redistricting Group

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A Republican strategist has filed a complaint against Michigan’s elections bureau, alleging staff improperly gave advice on the wording and legality of an anti-gerrymandering ballot initiative.

The Board of State Canvassers approved the petition form last week, and the group Voters Not Politicians is collecting signatures to qualify for the 2018 ballot.

But Bob LaBrant, a longtime GOP political adviser, said Thursday elections staffers “engaged in mission creep” and ignored rules that limit them to reviewing petition formatting and other technical issues. A state spokesman says the secretary of state’s office will wait to respond until fully reviewing the allegations.

The attorney general’s office will review the complaint.

The redistricting initiative would create an independent commission to draw congressional and legislative seats. The Legislature and governor currently control the process.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch