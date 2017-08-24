Woman And Dog Killed, Struck By Suspected Drunken Driver In West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS (WWJ/AP) – Authorities say a driver hit an elderly couple out walking their dogs in western Michigan, killing one of them and one of the dogs.
According to Grand Rapids police, 75-year-old Joy Gillette was walking with her 77-year-old husband Thursday night when a driver headed southbound on Twin Lakes Dr. failed to negotiate the turn onto Michigan St., left the roadway and struck them.
Gillette was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said, and her husband was hospitalized with serious injuries. Police said one dog died of crash injuries at the scene and the other returned to the couple’s Grand Rapids home.
Police said the 34-year-old woman who was driving and her passenger weren’t injured. The vehicle ended up in a nearby ravine.
In a media release, police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 744-456-3771 or the Silent Observer anonymous top line at at 734–774-2345. Silent Observer can be contacted confidentially at www.silentobserver.org.
