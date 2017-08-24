CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Macomb And Oakland County Daycare Worker Charged In Child Sexual Assault

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police want to talk to parents of young children who attended several daycare centers in Macomb and Oakland counties after the arrest of a babysitter in the sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl.

michael pankey Macomb And Oakland County Daycare Worker Charged In Child Sexual Assault

Michael Pankey (Photo: Detroit police)

Michael Pankey, also known as Michael Leverette, is awaiting trial on six counts of criminal sexual conduct and other charges in connection with the alleged crime in Detroit.

Detroit police say they are concerned after learning that Pankey had worked at four daycares in Macomb and Oakland counties, and they worry there could be more victims.

Pankey, 37, was employed at the following:

  • Rainbow Childcare Center (Formerly Little Munchkins/Cribs 2 Crayons) in Sterling Heights from October of 2015 to January of last year.
  • Gurukul Montessori Academy in Troy through September of 2016)
  • Oakland University Lowrey Center Daycare – Oakland University Campus September of 2016 – through December of 2016.
  • North Hills Child Care Center – Troy (12/2016)

In a statement, Oakland University said it is aware of the criminal charges that have been filed against Pankey. “While no reports have been made regarding his conduct during his time at the Lowry Center for Early Childhood Education in the Fall of 2016, we take all criminal allegations seriously and are cooperating fully in the ongoing investigation,” the statement continued.

Pankey is currently in federal custody on new charges of production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Anyone whose child has had contact with this suspect or anyone who has any information in connection with this case is asked to the Detroit Police Sex Crimes Unit at 313-596-1958.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch