Macomb And Oakland County Daycare Worker Charged In Child Sexual Assault

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police want to talk to parents of young children who attended several daycare centers in Macomb and Oakland counties after the arrest of a babysitter in the sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl.

Michael Pankey, also known as Michael Leverette, is awaiting trial on six counts of criminal sexual conduct and other charges in connection with the alleged crime in Detroit.

Detroit police say they are concerned after learning that Pankey had worked at four daycares in Macomb and Oakland counties, and they worry there could be more victims.

Pankey, 37, was employed at the following:

Rainbow Childcare Center (Formerly Little Munchkins/Cribs 2 Crayons) in Sterling Heights from October of 2015 to January of last year.

Gurukul Montessori Academy in Troy through September of 2016)

Oakland University Lowrey Center Daycare – Oakland University Campus September of 2016 – through December of 2016.

North Hills Child Care Center – Troy (12/2016)

In a statement, Oakland University said it is aware of the criminal charges that have been filed against Pankey. “While no reports have been made regarding his conduct during his time at the Lowry Center for Early Childhood Education in the Fall of 2016, we take all criminal allegations seriously and are cooperating fully in the ongoing investigation,” the statement continued.

Pankey is currently in federal custody on new charges of production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Anyone whose child has had contact with this suspect or anyone who has any information in connection with this case is asked to the Detroit Police Sex Crimes Unit at 313-596-1958.