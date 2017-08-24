Deadly Shooting Involving Police Officer In Waterford Township

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Officials have surrounded a home in Waterford Township where there’s been a deadly shooting involving a police officer.

Investigators are at the scene near Silverhill Drive and Walton Boulevard. One man who was barricaded in the home has died. No officers were hurt.

Police aren’t releasing any information at this time, but we know that Oakland County Sheriff’s investigators have been called to the scene.

Neighbors in the area say they were told to stay inside and saw SWAT team members focused on one home.

The scene is still active.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest. 

