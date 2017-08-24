Detroit Ranked Third-Worst City For Bed Bugs

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit is on top of a list that will definitely make your skin crawl.
According to pest control company Orkin, Detroit ranks third on its annual list of the top 20 bed bug-infested cities in America.
Terminix says bed bug infestations have significantly increased since the late 1990s, and while researchers are unsure of the exact causes, factors such as increased international travel and insecticide resistance likely bear some responsibility.
Top 20 Bed Bug Cities
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Detroit, Mich.
- Las Vegas, Nev.
- Denver, Colo.
- Houston, Texas
- Phoenix, Ariz.
- Indianapolis, Ind.
- Oklahoma City, Okla.
- Philadelphia, Pa.
- Baltimore, Md.
- Pittsburgh, Pa.
- Washington, D.C.
- Tucson, Ariz.
- San Francisco, Calif.
- St. Louis, Mo.
- Atlanta, Ga.
- Tampa, Fla.
- Memphis, Tenn.
- San Diego, Calif.
Bed bugs can hide undetected for months. Signs of an infestation include reddish-brown blood spots on sheets or mattresses, a strong musty odor, or sightings of the pests themselves, which are the size, shape and color of an apple seed. Home or business owners who suspect a bed bug problem should contact a pest control company as soon as possible to schedule an inspection.