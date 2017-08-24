Pennsylvania Couple Sees Image Of Jesus In Baby’s Sonogram [PHOTO]

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WWJ/AP) – A divine sign, or just a blip on a screen?

A Pennsylvania couple says Jesus showed up in their daughter’s sonogram picture, easing their concerns after two other children were born with birth defects.

Alicia Zeek and fiancé Zach Smith told WPMT-TV that, while they are not especially religious, they’re convinced the image to the left of their daughter’s head is a bearded Christ — dressed in a robe with a crown of thorns and looking at their baby.

The couple posted the photo to Facebook asking people what they see in the sonogram. Regardless of the response, Smith says the image is a sign from above, “the angel or God or Jesus, however you want to propose it, I look at it as my blessing,” the TV station reports.

While it’s certainly no Virgin Mary on toast, it does look like something…maybe.

Smith herself is more certain, calling the image of Jesus “distinct” adding, “There’s another face looking at my daughter.”

Zeek’s first two children had problems at birth. A daughter was born with two thumbs on one hand. Her son was born with a cleft palate after a difficult delivery in which she and the baby almost died.

