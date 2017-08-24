Justin Verlander And Victor Martinez Appear To Argue In Dugout [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Absolute hell broke out during the Tigers and Yankees game Thursday afternoon.

It started when Miguel Cabrera and Austin Romine got into a brawl that cleared the benches.

After that died down, Yankees pitcher Dellin Betances hit Tigers catcher James McCann in the head with a fastball.

With tensions as high as ever, Tigers pitcher hit Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier with a pitch.

And then it looked like members of the team turned on each other… Video from the Yes Network that broadcasts the Yankees games in New York showed footage of Justin Verlander and Victor Martinez appearing to argue in the dugout after the initial brawl.

Justin Verlander was NOT happy Victor Martinez tried to play peacemaker pic.twitter.com/iFIOKDUE2T — Jesse Foster (@Jesse__Foster) August 24, 2017

More fallout, Tigers Verlander and Castellanos not happy with Victor Martinez for hanging with Sanchez pic.twitter.com/YTZeWxATes — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) August 24, 2017

It looks as if Nick Castellanos was unhappy with Martinez and Verlander jumped in trying to play peacemaker. While watching the video it does look like Verlander said something unpleasant to Martinez.

Whatever it was, Martinez had to be held back after Verlander said it.

Stay with 971theticket.com for more information.