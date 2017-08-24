K-Mart Announces Another Round Of Store Closures

DETROIT (WWJ) – Add 28 K-Mart stores to the next round of closings happening by the end of the year.
Sears Holdings didn’t immediately release a list of locations slated to close, but said it will be notifying employees of the closures Thursday. It’s unclear if any Michigan stores will be affected.
The most recent round of closings shuttered K-Mart stores last month in Escanaba, Monroe and Toledo.
More than 300 Sears and K-Mart locations across the U.S. have either closed or plan to close this year. Sears Holdings says it has seen positive results, particularly in the months of June and July, as the “unprofitable stores” continue to close.