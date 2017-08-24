Lions Acquire Lyons Off Waivers From Rams, Waive Price

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have acquired defensive tackle Caushaud Lyons off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams.

The Lions also announced Thursday that they have waived tight end Andrew Price.

Lyons has never appeared in an NFL regular-season game. He spent the 2016 season with Pittsburgh as part of the practice squad. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Tusculum College in 2015 with Tampa Bay.

