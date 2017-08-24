Lucky Numbers For $758.7M Powerball Jackpot Drawn; 3 In Michigan Win $1 Million

DETROIT (WWJ) – We have a Powerball winner!

Lottery officials say a single winning ticket matching all six numbers for Wednesday night’s jackpot was sold in Massachusetts for the $758.7 million prize ($480.5 million cash option). That single winning ticket was sold at the Handy Variety convenience store in Watertown, just outside of Boston.

The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6-7-16-23-26, Powerball 4.

The big ticket might not have been sold in Michigan, but some lottery players here at home were still quite lucky.

Three Match 5 tickets were sold in Michigan, good for $1 million each. State lottery officials say those tickets were sold at Old West Tobacco in Novi, Melvindale Liquor Market in Melvinale, and O’connor’s Deli in Fowlerville.

Another 13 tickets matched 4 plus the Powerball for a $50,000 prize.

The jackpot resets to $40 million for Saturday night’s drawing.

