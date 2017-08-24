Man Wrongfully Imprisoned For 25 Years Filing $125 Million Lawsuit Against Detroit Police

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man who spent 25 years in prison for a murder he did not commit is now suing the officers who put him behind bars for $125 million.

In 1992, Desmond Ricks was convicted of murdering Gerry Bennett based on testimony from Detroit police that bullets found in Ricks’ mother’s gun, the supposed murder weapon, match the bullets found in the body. The problem: police lied about the bullets — but that wasn’t discovered until 25 years later.

On June 1, 2017, it was proven that the bullets recovered from the victim’s body did not come from Ricks’ mother’s gun and Ricks was released from prison.

Ricks, now 51, is likely eligible for $50,000 a year in restitution under Michigan’s new wrongful imprisonment law, but he’s still allowed to filed a separate civil lawsuit for which there is no limit on compensation — and he plans on it.

Alongside his attorney, Ricks is holding a news conference Thursday to talk about his lawsuit, which is also being filed on behalf of his daughters, one of whom was just 5-days-old when Ricks was arrested.

“This is as bad a frame job as anything I have ever seen by police,” attorney Wolf Mueller said in a statement. “Since the officers cannot be put in prison, this is the only way to begin to right a horrific misconduct and the harm to our criminal justice system.”

