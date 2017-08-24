Mask For Beauty: ‘Be Realistic About What Facial Masks Can And Can’t Do’

DETROIT (WWJ) – Millions are spent each year on beauty products including facial masks to improve the skin. They comes in sheets, creams, lotions, and even peel off masks. But do these masks really make a difference?

Acne, dry skin, dull skin, large pores — if you’ve got a skin problem there’s a mask for it, says WWJ Health Reporter Dr. Deanna Lites, and the masks people put on their faces can contain all sorts of ingredients, from mud and honey to pumpkin, even 24-karat gold.

Dermatologist Wendy Sadoff says it may be more of a positive health experience than actual medical benefit.

“We probably don’t absolutely need to mask, but sometimes you just want to do something before a big event and you want … a temporary benefit and I think that’s where masks can be helpful,” says Sadoff. “It’s kind of the treat, not the treatment.”

The bottom line: If you want to try a mask, go for it, but be realistic about what a mask can and can’t do.

“If they feel good and it makes your skin feel better — but don’t look for results that you would get from a treatment in a dermatologist’s office,” Sadoff says.

Some of the homemade treatments come with a warning to use with caution:

The products that you get in the store or at the doctors office have been tested.A mask using plain yogurt can exfoliate the skin while olive oil or coconut oil can be moisturizing.

However, if you make a mask and add some lemon to it or another citrus — it can irritate the skin. And it can leave your skin sensitive for about 24 hours so if you go outside in the sun you might get a bad skin reaction.

Raw egg whites can tighten the skin, but if you ingest any. you could get salmonella.

Just because something is natural doesn’t mean it’s safe.

It’s a good idea to test DIY facial masks on a small patch of skin under your jaw. Wait 15 minutes and see if there’s any type of skin reaction before you slather it all over your face.