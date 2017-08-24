Minnesota Vikings Troll Aaron Rodgers With Olivia Munn

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

NFL teams are always looking for a way to get a leg up on the competition.

The Minnesota Vikings might be going to drastic measures to ensure they beat their division rival Green Bay Packers this season.

As most of you know, Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers was dating actress Olivia Munn for quite a while and just recently the couple separated.

In 2015 when the Packers were struggling, fans may have eaten too much cheese — It made them cranky — and they started blaming losses on Munn.

Comedian and actor Nick Swardson, who is from Minneapolis, has taken it upon himself to help the Vikings this year. He tweeted a photo of himself and Munn with the caption, “Football is right around the corner. I drafted Olivia.”

Some of the replies on Twitter were actually pretty funny.

At least she's with a real man now — jericho norman™ (@JerichoNorman) August 23, 2017

Wow. "Not a real man." Had to dig real deep for that one, didn't ya? pic.twitter.com/SsAnwtg2r8 — Matt Schroeder (@mattybschroeder) August 23, 2017

The best reply had to come from the Minnesota Vikings, when they gave Swardson and Olivia their own nickname. “There’s always a seat open for you at our stadium, @NickSwardson and @OliviaMunn. Or should we say, Skolivia?,” The Vikings tweeted.

There's always a seat open for you at our stadium, @NickSwardson and @OliviaMunn. Or should we say, Skolivia? https://t.co/rmXtntFEw1 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 23, 2017

If I were the Vikings I would try to stay away from trolling Aaron Rodgers, but maybe that’s just me.