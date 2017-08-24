Multiple Firearms Detected In Single Day At Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS (WWJ) – Federal weapons charges are pending against two men who were arrested for bringing loaded handguns into Detroit Metro Airport on the same day.

Officials with the Transportation Security Administration say the guns were discovered during separate instances at security checkpoints on Wednesday, August 23.

2017 08 23 dtw firearm 1 of 2 Multiple Firearms Detected In Single Day At Detroit Metro Airport

Gun confiscated from carry-on luggage at Detroit Metro Airport (Credit: TSA)

The first gun, a loaded 9-millimeter Taurus pistol, was discovered around 7 a.m. in a Philadelphia-bound passenger’s carry-on luggage. The loaded firearm had one bullet in the chamber, according to the TSA. Police immediately responded and arrested the 53-year-old male passenger.

The second gun, a loaded .380 caliber revolver, was discovered around 4 p.m. while TSA officers were screening a Connecticut-bound passenger’s carry-on luggage. Like in the first instance, police immediately responded and arrested the 35-year-old male passenger.

2017 08 23 dtw firearm 2 of 2 Multiple Firearms Detected In Single Day At Detroit Metro Airport

Gun confiscated from carry-on luggage at Detroit Metro Airport (Credit: TSA)

It’s not illegal to travel with a firearm, but there are strict guidelines — and having a weapon in your carry-on is prohibited. In addition to potential criminal charges, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint face civil penalties. The TSA says passengers should make sure to check their luggage before heading to the airport.

So far this year, 26 guns have been found in carry-on luggage. Last year, 38 firearms were discovered in carry-on luggage at Detroit Metro Airport.

